Gilbert Elementary School has been given an opportunity by the Whole Kids Foundations Bee Cause Project and the Savannah Bee Co. to host an observation honey bee hive in the school building.
The Bee Cause Project has currently provided hives for 330 schools in 50 states and four countries around the world.
The school's hive has been installed in the hydroponics lab so that it is an easily-accessible teaching resource for all classes to enjoy. The hive design has proven to be structurally safe. Designed and developed by the Savannah Bee Co., the hive is securely anchored to the building.
Bees cannot enter the lab from the hive; they only have access to the outdoors via a tube through the wall.
Given the massive population decline of major crop pollinators in recent decades, a greater scientific understanding of the role of pollinators and their health is urgently needed. The hive is a resource for the whole community to learn experientially, but safely, about pollinators’ important contributions to the local ecosystem, agriculture and economy.
The honey bee hive will highlight the school’s commitment to preparing students to understand and address global sustainability issues, as well as a teaching tool for insects, life cycles and pollinators.