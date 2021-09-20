LaFayette's annual Halloween tradition, Scare on the Square, will return to downtown.
The event will be Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. If delayed due to rain, the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29.
The event is a safe place for children to trick or treat at downtown businesses. Participants are urged to dress in their best costume for this free Halloween event.
Vendors can sign up at www.mycityoflafayettega.org/CurrentEvents.
This event is smoke free.
The event is sponsored by the LaFayette Hive, the Bank of LaFayette, Main Street and the LaFayette Downtown Development Authority.