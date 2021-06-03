Local artist/instructor Kati Crangle Schmidt brings summer to life with “Sail Away” for the June 24 Painting For a Purpose class.
“Sailboats always remind me of summer and the open water,” commented Schmidt. “Art is all about the experience, and it’s fun to mix it up and learn different painting techniques.”
The guests will learn to use a palette knife to “scrape” the paint onto the canvas, learning to maneuver the knife in different directions, while using different amounts of colors and paint to create shapes and textures that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to achieve with a brush.
The 16x20 canvas, paint and supplies are provided with guests learning painting techniques, how to mix colors and receive individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Each Painting For a Purpose party features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. This event is perfect for those who want to experience painting in a social setting that allows them to be creative, without the big investment of buying all the supplies needed. Adults with all skill levels are encouraged to attend.
The cost is $45 and includes appetizers, canvas, painting supplies and instruction. Food is served at 5:30 p.m.; the class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes.
Those interested in participating in Painting For a Purpose can register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org/events/painting-for-a-purpose-rainboots. COVID precautions as mandated by the State of Georgia will be followed. Attendance is limited to 20 painters.
For more information about the museum or Painting For a Purpose, call the museum at 706-861-2860 or visit the museum’s website at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.