Safehaven, a program of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation dedicated to providing quality care for individuals with brain injuries, has named Becky Plemons, RN, as program administrator, bringing her vast knowledge from over a decade in the medical field to the nonprofit organization.
In her new position, Plemons will work hands-on with Safehaven’s skilled team and also its residents, overseeing resident supplies and equipment, working with case managers and supervising resident activities.
“Safehaven has been committed to providing the highest quality of care to individuals with brain injuries for over two decades,” Plemons said. “I am thrilled to join them in their mission and to work alongside their incredible team of caregivers.”
Plemons, a graduate of Northwestern State University in Shreveport, La., comes to Safehaven from Amedisys Home Health Care in Ringgold, where she has served as the oasis and coding specialist/clinical manager since 2014.
“We are so excited to have Becky joining our Safehaven family because she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her years serving as a nurse and clinical manager,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO of Safehaven and the Jimmy Simpson Foundation. “She is going to be an absolute asset to our team, and I know she will serve our residents and their families well.”
In her free time, Plemons enjoys being outdoors, axe throwing, running and spending time with her family.
More information about Safehaven and the Jimmy Simpson Foundation can be found at https://www.safehavenjsf.org.