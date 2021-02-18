Safehaven, a program of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation dedicated to providing quality care for individuals with brain injuries, has named Jacqui Ricketson as business resource development liaison, bringing her more than 30 years of experience in the medical field to the organization.
In her new role, Ricketson will serve residents, their families and Safehaven employees in various operational capacities, ranging from marketing to administrative duties.
“Having experienced a brain injury due to stroke at the age of 26, I have a very close personal connection to this field, and the care that Safehaven puts into creating a high quality of life for their residents has been extremely impressive to me. I’m eager to get to work serving residents and their families,” said Ricketson.
After experiencing a stroke at a young age, Ricketson devoted her career to healthcare, gaining experience as a Certified Workers Compensation Professional (CWCP) and working for a large case management company based in Atlanta.
“Jacqui’s experience and passion for serving brain-injured adults showed through immediately. We know that the impact of her work will be felt far and wide across our organization, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the Safehaven family,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO of Safehaven and the Jimmy Simpson Foundation.
When not working, Ricketson is an avid photographer and regularly participates in kickboxing and women’s self-defense classes.