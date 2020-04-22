Maintaining the state’s critical transportation infrastructure is essential - even in times of a national pandemic. Highway construction and maintenance activities are still underway, which means work zones on roadways continue to remain active with highway construction and maintenance workers regularly facing life-threatening dangers on their roadway offices.
To bring needed attention to this crucial issue, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) launched Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, April 20-24, stressing the need for drivers to slow down, pay close attention and take extra precautions when driving through work zones.
Each spring Georgia DOT and departments of transportation across the country observe National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. This year’s theme — Safe Work Zones for All — sheds light on the real dangers faced not only for workers, but also for drivers and passengers. Hear from real Georgians who work in work zones in the GDOT produced video – Don’t Cut Their Stories Short.
In 2019, there were
- 26,039 work zone-related crashes in Georgia
- Resulting in 8,355 injuries and 38 fatalities
- 51 percent of those work zone crashes were roadway departure and rear end crashes
- 11 fatalities involved commercial motor vehicles
- There were nine pedestrian fatalities.
“Although there are fewer cars on the road now due to current shelter-in-place orders, increased speeds resulting from less congestion put workers and motorists at even greater risk. Everyone deserves to make it home safely to their loved ones,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “I urge everyone to take work zones seriously and understand that many of these incidents are preventable by taking simple precautions, like driving the speed limit, paying strict attention to the road and following Georgia laws - especially in work zones.”
Since 1973, when record-keeping began, 60 Georgia DOT employees have died in work zone related incidents. GDOT planned to honor the fallen with a moment of silence on April 21 during a department-wide virtual observance.
“We still have a lot of work to do to reduce work zones injuries and fatalities or better yet, eliminate them entirely,” McMurry said. “This year’s theme, Safe Work Zones for All, helps educate everyone about the perils we all face in work zones – whether we drive through them or work in them.”
Georgia DOT offers these 10 tips for approaching and driving in work zones:
- Travel only if you must. Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order to fight the spread of COVID-19 encourages Georgians to travel only for essential needs.
- Don't cut their stories short. Obey the rules of workzones to protect workers; (1) Pay attention; (2) Slow down - even in lighter than normal traffic); (3) Watch for workers.
- Expect the unexpected. Things may change quickly. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be closed, narrowed, or shifted, and people may work on or near the road.
- Slow down. Don’t tailgate. Less congestion during Georgia’s shelter-in-place order is not an invitation to exceed the speed limit. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you, and the construction workers and their equipment.
- Obey road crew flaggers and pay attention to signs. Failure to obey speed limit signs or a flagger’s traffic control directions can result in hefty fines and/or imprisonment.
- Stay alert and minimize distractions. Pay full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones and other electronic devices.
- Keep up with traffic flow. Do not slow down to gawk at road work.
- Know before you go. Expect delays, leave early and schedule enough time to drive safely. For 24/7 real-time traffic information, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before you get into the car. And follow Georgia DOT on Twitter for additional updates.
- Be patient, stay calm. Crews are working to improve the road and to make your future drive better.
- Wear your seatbelt. It is your best defense in a crash. And make sure your passengers are buckled up.
Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please, help create Safe Work Zones for All.
For more information about work zone safety and to view our videos, a fact sheet and download a poster visit www.dot.ga.gov.