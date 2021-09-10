The sacrifice of emergency workers on 9/11 motivated one local man to become a member of Walker County Fire and Rescue.
Battalion Chief Jim Bulman, speaker at the Walker County Patriot Day service Sept. 10, shared how the sacrifices of emergency services personnel who died that day motivated him to seek his current career and challenged his audience to find a place to serve their community. He joined other local officials, including Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield and Sheriff Steve Wilson, in speaking at the event, which was attended by dozens of residents.
"What have you done to make the world safer?" he said he asked after 9/11.
Patriot Day honors the victims who had no choice where they would be when the attacks occurred and those who chose to race into danger to aid those in need and paid the ultimate price, speakers said. Bulman has pondered these issues.
Bulman, then a vice president of the subsidiary of a large trucking company, was moved by the images and sounds of 9/11 and the recovery efforts.
He said he watched a TV reporter covering the recovery efforts at the World Trade Center ask for everyone at the scene to be silent because the reporter heard a noise in the debris. The hush was broken by the sound of a firefighter's PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) device, indicating the firefighter was no longer moving.
The sounds of 343 firefighters' activated PASS devices at Ground Zero haunted him and led him, after homeland security training for his logistics job, to seek additional security and emergency training. He eventually received firefighter certification and started working for Walker County Fire Rescue.
Public safety members "hold the line" to protect people against evil, to help those in need and to comfort the dying, he explained. He believes that the fire and police officers who died on 9/11 would urge people today to "Hold the line, brothers and sisters. Hold the line."
Of the nearly 3,000 people who died Sept. 11, 2001, 415 were emergency workers. Another 26,000 people were injured, and many more have died since then because of illnesses from exposure to the debris, Bulman said.