A television host and former PGA Tour player has been tapped as the executive vice president of McLemore, a Scenic Land Co. Golf Community and Club located atop Lookout Mountain.
Charlie Rymer, current host of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show on CBS Sports Network, spent more than 10 years playing as a professional, winning the 1994 South Carolina Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. He recorded his best finish on the PGA Tour in 1995 at the Shell Houston Open where he finished third, only one shot out of a playoff with the late Payne Stewart and Scott Hoch.
“The addition of Charlie to our Executive Team is another huge step on our journey to provide world class facilities and service," McLemore and Scenic Land Co. President Duane Horton said in a news release. "Charlie was born locally and raised in the great game of golf with extensive knowledge of the entire industry.
"You will be hard-pressed to find anyone more well-versed and passionate about the game," Horton said. "His energy and expertise make him a great fit for McLemore as he helps support our community as it grows into a nationally recognized golf and outdoor resort community.”
Born in Cleveland, Tenn., and raised in Fort Mill, S.C., Rymer became the first-ever three-time South Carolina Junior Golf Champion. At the age of 17, he won the USGA Junior Amateur Championship, earning a golf scholarship to Georgia Tech where he was a two-time All-American. He won five tournaments during his time at Georgia Tech.
He has been named to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame and York County, S.C., Sports Hall of Fame. Rymer served as secretary for the North Florida PGA Section from 2016-2017 and was named vice president in 2018. He has been a PGA Tour Champions member since 2018.
“In the world of golf there are few people who command the respect that Charlie does," Horton said. "His credibility, his longevity in the industry and his genuine love of golf will assist McLemore well as we grow our community to serve Members and Guests for generations to come.”
In his broadcasting career, Rymer appeared on ESPN, ABC, CBS, USA Network and Golf Channel. He has covered live events on the PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and the LPGA Tour.
Rymer hosted the hit Golf Channel Show “Road Trip: Myrtle Beach” and later “Big Break: Prince Edward Island.” These shows helped lead Rymer to a full-time gig with the Golf Channel, where he starred on “Morning Drive,” and helped lead the network’s PGA Tour coverage, among other responsibilities.
Today, he hosts “The Charlie Rymer Golf Show” on CBS Sports Network, where he has interviewed the likes of Dustin Johnson, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, John Daly and prominent celebrities including Joe Namath, Jerry Rice and Charles Kelley. Rymer will continue to host the show which is taped in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Rymer said in the news release, “In a very short amount of time, McLemore has received accolades as having the ‘Best Finishing Hole in America Since the Year 2000,' ranking in the 'Top 100 Public Courses' by Golf Digest and for the design of its Clubhouse in Golf Inc.
"As the next chapter begins for this Community, I look forward to being a part of a team that not only wants to create a luxury experience for golfers and travelers, but also one that pays a huge amount of respect to its community and the environment surrounding McLemore. That’s a very special combination and I’m honored to join the effort,” he said.
McLemore is located at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, Ga. For more information, visit https://www.themclemore.com/. Follow McLemore on Facebook, Instagram, or Linked In.