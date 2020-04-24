Chairs are stacked on top of tables, seen through the front windows of Minori's Italian Ristorante, which reflect the Forsyth County Courthouse across the street April 22 in Forsyth, Ga. The Monroe County Commission voted earlier this month to urge Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump to begin reopening the economy by the end of the month, becoming one of the first local Georgia governments to formally demand a speedier end to coronavirus restrictions.