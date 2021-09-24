Rossville has been awarded a grant for the first phase of its sewer rehabilitation program in the federally-designated Opportunity Zone.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a grant for $461,936 with the city matching $197,973, for a total estimated project cost $659,909.
"We have spent years inspecting, flow testing, making videos, smoke testing, and evaluating our sewer system," according to the announcement on the city's Facebook page. "All of this work as well as administrative work from all has paid off" with the grant's approval.
The funds will be used to conduct a sewer system evaluation study to evaluate inflow and infiltration issues within the city's wastewater system and to line about 3,000 linear feet of the main interceptor lines along McFarland Avenue and U.S. 27 within the city limits.
The infiltration and inflow issues are seen as obstacles to the community partners attempting to attract in the Opportunity Zone.
The ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, which focuses on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. Its mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia, according to the ARC's website.