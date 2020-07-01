Coronavirus has claimed the lives of nine residents at a Rossville nursing home.
NHC HealthCare’s Rossville facility at 1425 McFarland Ave. reported July 1 that 60 residents and 33 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to NHC’s website, one resident patient has been transferred to a hospital, 28 have recovered, 22 are being treated for the virus in-house, and nine resident patients have died.
Twenty-eight employees have recovered.
Residents who have tested positive for the virus, also called COVID-19, have been moved to a designated COVID-19 unit within the facility, separate from residents who have not contracted the virus; staff are dressed in full personal protective equipment, or PPE, when treating the residents who have tested positive, NHC spokesperson Casey Reese said June 5.
According to NHC’s website July 1, two employees at the Fort Oglethorpe facility have tested positive for the virus, one employee is under investigation for possibly having the virus, and no residents have tested positive or died from the virus.
The facility provides updates at nhccare.com/locations/nhc-healthcare-rossville-covid-19/.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, or GDPH, July 1 reported 318 confirmed positive cases of the virus, 17 hospitalizations and 11 deaths in Walker County.
GDPH reported for neighboring counties:
- Catoosa — 312 confirmed cases, 27 hospitalizations and eight deaths
- Chattooga — 61 confirmed cases, four hospitalizations and two deaths
- Dade — 66 confirmed cases, three hospitalizations and one death
- Whitfield — 1,101 confirmed cases, 56 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
GDPH reported July 1 statewide 81,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11,051 hospitalizations, 2,323 intensive care unit admissions and 2,805 deaths,
For GDPH’s daily status reports on COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.