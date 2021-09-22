A recent fire that damaged an 89-year-old Rossville house was intentionally set.
The fire occurred Sunday, Sept. 19, at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Ivy Street in Rossville and heavily damaged the 928-square-foot residence, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.
“The fire originated on the front exterior wall of the residence,” King said. “The structure was vacant and undergoing renovation at the time of the fire."
The State Fire Investigations Unit is assisting Walker County Fire Rescue with the investigation.
In coordination with the fire investigation unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.