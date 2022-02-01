A LaFayette manufacturer is collaborating with local schools to give back to the community while transforming the area workforce.
Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, currently employs 2,000 people and produces cooktops, free-standing ranges and wall ovens under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint brands.
More than 1,700 students, from 15 schools within Walker and surrounding counties have participated in Roper's STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) Outreach program; the program serves students from elementary age through high school, said Don Gregg, Roper's senior director of engineering.
The program's impact on some students and the plant's reputation for its workplace culture and good wages prompt some students to tell Gregg that they want to work at Roper when they grow up. The program has such a good reputation that Roper always receives more demand for participation than the plant can accommodate.
“I enjoy when kids come up to me outside work and say 'Hi, Mr. Don,' Gregg explained in an interview to promote Roper's STEM program. “Their parents always tell me how much their son or daughter enjoyed his or her field trip. Several have gone on to pursue engineering degrees, and I’m waiting on the day when we go full circle and hire one of them at the plant.”
Gregg said a few students have said when they grow up, they want to work at Roper as their parents do. He finds working with the program fun and rewarding while allowing him to share his passion for STEM.
Twice each month Roper hosts the program that consists of introductions, a tour of the plant and a discussion about different types of careers at the plant and the education required for them. Students see 3D printing, see the heat their bodies give out in the infrared lab, make bracelets they can take home in the wiring lab and learn about electronics.
The highlight of the day is a 30-minute team engineering competition tailored for the students' age group, which pairs four students with a mentor who works with the team to design and make a box to protect a light bulb using standardized materials.
The students learn time management, collaboration and engineering design skills and then watch the compression tester determine how much pressure their boxes can stand before being crushed. Teachers can incorporate the exercise into their science class when the students return to school, he said.
The current school record is held by Summerville Middle School for a box that withstood 5,000 pounds of pressure, Gregg said.
The visit concludes with a tour of the test kitchen where students enjoy a tasty snack and learn to judge food quality.
Roper officials also recognize that women and people of color are underrepresented in the engineering profession; one way they work to build more diverse, inclusive workforce is to host Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day each February during National Engineers Week. Employees bring their daughters, nieces and granddaughters to the plant so that the girls meet female role models and discuss opportunities for careers in design and engineering.
Co-ops and interns
Roper's outreach to ensure the community maintains a highly skilled workforce prepared for jobs like those at the plant continues extends to the company's intern and co-op programs that provide college students with on-the-job work experience, Roper design engineer Willie Warren said.
At any time between 23 to 26 college students work at Roper through its internship program, which provides competitive pay and housing assistance; an intern works with a mentor for the whole semester, Warren explained. Roper interviews students at several schools in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and other states for internships.
The plant's co-op program is also a great source for future employees who return to work at Roper after college graduation, Gregg explained. College students alternate working one semester and going to class the next, and they have had co-op students from such prestigious institutions as MIT and UCLA who heard about the program by word of mouth.
This semester the ratio of co-ops to interns is approximately 60 to 40, and in summer terms the plant usually has more co-op students employed, Warren said.
Roper also supports continuing education efforts among employees and offers tuition reimbursement for employees who seek to further their education, as well as paid internships for those working on graduate degrees, Gregg stated.
Roper officials see these educational efforts as part of the company's commitment to community service, which also includes support for the women's shelter, the Cottage and the City of LaFayette, such as upgrading the park at the city's recreation facility.
“That's our culture here to give back to the community,” Gregg said.