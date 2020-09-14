The Autumn Children’s Festival is now in its 31st year and will be virtual for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Autumn Children’s Festival: At Home Edition will be live on the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 3.
The whole family can join in on the fun with a variety of activities like magic tricks, martial arts lessons, face painting and princess/superhero time, just to name a few. Participants can register for free, or for $20, participants will receive an activity pail that will include supplies for the crafts throughout the week.
There will be designated pick up times in various Walgreens parking lots. Locations will be announced after orders come in. The event wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a fun and interactive virtual cooking class from 9 a.m. to noon.
Since 1990, the Autumn Children’s Festival has raised over $1 million to help support families with sick children in the hospital. The event is made possible by main partner the Tennessee Society of CPAs and several local sponsors.
Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House still has families with sick children to serve, and its goal is to raise $30,000. It costs $75 a night to house a family in the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House.
About Ronald McDonald House Charities
Established in 1990, the mission of Chattanooga’s Ronald McDonald House Charities is to provide families with the care and resources they need when their child is sick and to support programs that address the health and well-being of children. RMHC of Greater Chattanooga is an independent, 501(c) 3 registered non-profit that operates solely on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations. The cornerstone programs are the 28-bedroom Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room located inside Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a school-based medical program. Ronald McDonald House Charities also offers scholarships to area high school seniors.