A masonry contractor from Rossville will fill the unexpired term of a Walker County school board member who resigned last month.
Robert McNabb resigned from his District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Education effective June 1. The school board, during its July 13 planning session, unanimously approved appointing Carthell Rogers to fill McNabb's remaining term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
"I love kids and want people in our area to know they have a voice in Walker County Schools," said Rogers, who has been working with brick, block and concrete masonry all of his life.
Rogers, a lifelong resident of the Rossville area, graduated from Rossville High School in 1976; his only sister graduated the following year, he said. He and his wife, Pamela, are parents of Ashley and Matthew, both of whom also attended Rossville schools.
Rogers has been active in Rossville's recreation program since 1991. He was inducted into Georgia Northwestern's Bobcat Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
Superintendent Damon Raines recommended Rogers for the school board post.