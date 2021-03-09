A house fire at 491 Bicentennial Trail in Rock Spring March 8 claimed the lives of a senior couple.
Walker Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 9:44 a.m. The first unit to arrive reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. When they made entry, firefighters found the bodies of 90-year old Clifford William Cason Sr. and his 89-year old wife, Patricia.
Walker County Fire Marshal Scott Forrest said following a preliminary investigation, the blaze broke out in the attic, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
“Basically, depending on how intricate that investigation gets will depend on the outcome and how long before we can make a determination,” said Forrest. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.
This marks the first time in more than two years that someone has died in a fire in Walker County. The last fatal fire claimed the lives of twin brothers on December 26, 2018.
Forrest said there were smoke alarms inside the home on Bicentennial Trail. The fire caused enough damage that the house is considered a total loss.
At the same time firefighters from Walker County, Catoosa County and Walker State Prison worked this incident, another fire occurred at 1322 E. Sherry St. just outside of Rossville. Forrest said the cause of that fire is also undetermined, but there were no injuries.