Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is shining brighter than ever after recently winning a Shining Example Award in the event of the year category by Southeast Tourism Society (STS).
STS recognizes successful tourism destinations across 13 southern states and has chosen the Enchanted Garden of Lights from the Top 20 seasonal event nominees.
Rock City President and CEO Susan Harris accepted the award on behalf of all the partners who work to put on the ‘Lights’ and said, “They are creative, talented and committed to our mission and (most importantly) to each other. Our people are why our organization continues to be successful, and we are delighted to welcome guests this holiday season.”
Magical memories await guests as Rock City Gardens prepares to open its 27th season of the region’s beloved holiday tradition Nov. 19, with more than 1 million sparkling LED lights and 30 scenes to experience. The event opens nightly at 5 p.m. and continues through Jan. 2. (closed Christmas Eve), with limited capacity per night. Tickets are only available online at www.seerockcity.com/lights.
Start at the heart of the Enchanted Trail and choose which of the four realms of wonder to journey through first: Magic Forest, Arctic Kingdom, Yule Town or North Pole Village. Walk through one of the world’s tallest and one-of-a-kind Christmas trees with lights that “dance” to music in the Magic Forest. Watch icy borealis colors twinkle in the Arctic Kingdom and do some holiday shopping and fudge selection in Yule Town. Sounds of the season return as performances by small bands and ensembles entertain on select nights, live from Rocky's Tree Farm.
Stop by Café 7 in North Pole Village and warm up by a firepit while indulging in some delicious drinks like hot apple cider, eggnog, poinsettias (sparkling champagne with cranberry juice) and a house-made favorite: hot cocoa.
While at the North Pole, visit with Santa (thru Dec. 23) in his workshop and get a keepsake photo made. Santa sits at his desk making lists (and checking them twice), as children tell him their Christmas wishes. Mrs. Claus is there, too,, with gingerbread cookies to decorate. Nearby, children may also spot Inara the Ice Queen or Jack Frost.
Visit www.seerockcity.com/lightsfaqs for more details on this event, and follow Facebook for updates such as when tickets may sell out nightly. Rock City continues to follow local and state guidelines to help ensure everyone’s safety, with updated information available online.
Rock City Gardens is proud to continue partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving a portion of each ticket sold to benefit local families whose children are hospitalized. More than $240,000 has been donated from proceeds of this event in the last 20 years. For more information on this organization and how to help, go to www.rmhchattanooga.com.
Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and a seven-state view.