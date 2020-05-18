See Rock City Inc. will have a phased reopening for Rock City Gardens during its Founder’s Day week beginning, Monday, May 18, for annual and Lookout Mountain resident passholders.
Rock City, on Lookout Mountain, Ga., is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for these passholders, with capacity limits per hour. A reopening date for all other guests is to be determined soon.
“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC president and COO Susan Harris. “We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”
Passholder guest capacity is very limited per hour, so advance online reservations are highly recommended. Those who have passes still valid as of March 13 of this year can receive a three-month extension. Current annual passes are also renewable for $19.32 during the month of May as part of a Founder’s Day promotion. Rock City’s 88th anniversary is Thursday, May 21. Visit www.seerockcity.com/passholderinfo/ to reserve a time.
All gift shops and food locations are opening with capacity limitations. Rock City’s outdoor restaurant, Café 7, is also reopening for the season at 50% capacity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The annual event Summer Music Weekends is not scheduled for the summer season to help guests maintain physical distancing for the foreseeable future.
Other SRC Inc. properties reopening to the public include the Rock City Starbucks and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. NorthShore and Southside shops, currently offering carryout service. Clumpies is also offering online ordering that may be picked up at these two locations 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well as continuing local delivery and nationwide shipping. RiverView Inn remains open for business.
New safety measures and operating procedures are in place, and the health and well-being of all who come to SRC businesses remains the company’s top priority. Visit www.seerockcity.com/c19 for info on the additional safety protocols.
Rock City Gardens opened to the public on May 21, 1932 by Garnet and Frieda Carter and remains one of the South’s oldest and most popular natural attractions. Known for its legendary giant rock formations, Swing-A-Long Bridge, Mother Goose Village, cascading waterfall and world-famous seven states view. Generations of visitors have made memories worth repeating at Rock City.
SRC Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features the Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, and also owns and operates Battles for Chattanooga museum, Starbucks, the Incline Railway concessions and ticketing, RiverView Inn and Grandview Conference Center on Lookout Mountain; Clumpies Ice Cream Co., and ticketing and concessions for The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Blowing Springs Farm in Flintstone, Georgia.