Ringgold City Council, in a 3-2 vote, has decided not to reopen its popular children’s playground until June 13.
The council had hoped to open Little General Children’s Park earlier. But Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood, during the council’s May 20 special called meeting, said the city’s attorneys, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had liability concerns about opening the park before June 12. The park is located on Cleveland Street.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a public health state of emergency through June 12. It does not prohibit playgrounds from opening, unless it is a closed inside playground, such as often found at a fast-food restaurants.
Council member Sara Crawford, during the May 20 meeting, submitted a motion to wait until June 12 to open the playground, which was seconded by council member Jake Haynes.
Crawford said she revisited the governor’s order for clarity on the matter.
“Unless I missed something, his extension, when he opened things up, he still had the parks closed,” Crawford said. “And when he added that 30-day extension from May to June 12, he still did not say anything about additional openings. So my concern is that — plus our liability — says to me we wait the three weeks.”
Council member Randall Franks reminded the council that Kemp’s order ends at midnight and advised opening the park on Saturday, June 13, rather than June 12.
Council members Rhonda Swaney and Kelly Bomar cast the “no” votes.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was the basis of the decision regarding liability,” Swaney said. “Their guidelines are not going to be different on the 12th in three weeks. They are a little bit different today than they were before yesterday. They came out with new guidance that said they don’t feel like the virus can spread easily on objects or surfaces.
“My concern is I’ve received some messages (that) people are going into the park anyway,” Swaney said. “There’s a group of people that really want to use it to the point that they’ll break into it. … I don’t see how our liability is going to be any different on the 13th than it would today. I think it would be very difficult to litigate someone saying they caught COVID-19 from a piece of playground equipment given how the science hasn’t really backed that.”
Clark said that if someone breaks into the park, it should eliminate the city’s liabilities. She said there are other parks people can visit, pointing out that Catoosa County has opened its parks.
Mayor Millwood reminded the council that after its June 8 meeting, the council will begin holding regular meetings with social distancing. The council is scheduled to meet June 22. The council generally meets the second and fourth Tuesdays each month.