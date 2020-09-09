Repairs to the railroad underpass in Ringgold will take longer than expected, a Georgia Department of Transportation official said Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The project, which began Tuesday, Sept. 8, and was originally set to be completed by the end of the week, could now take until the end of September, said Joseph Schulman, GDOT District 6 communications officer.
Essentially the project is to repair large — and persistent — potholes underneath the train tracks on U.S. Highway 41 (Nashville Street), between Evitt Street (State Spur 151) and Depot Street. As a result, U.S. 41 between Evitt and Tennessee streets is closed. Traffic is being rerouted to High Street, then to Tennessee Street, and then back to U.S. 41.
When GDOT road workers reached the concrete base, they discovered more damage than expected, Schulman said.
He said the potholes are created because water was entering — and getting trapped — in cracks in the underlying concrete layer. This was causing the overhead asphalt layer to move and to crack as well, he said. Now, the road crew will have to replace the concrete layer and then the asphalt layer, he said, which will take longer.
The original plan was to replace the layer of asphalt, with some spot repair to the concrete layer, he said.
The underpass is at a low point at the bottom of White Oak Mountain, where there is consistent water runoff, officials said. That water was getting underneath the road and causing it to deteriorate quicker than the rest of the road, they said.
The large potholes on the underpass have been a long-standing problem, officials said.
“I’d like to thank all the people that started to call GDOT to help get this stretch of road fixed,” Mayor Nick Millwood said in a Facebook post. “For a long time, we would pass along requests and make requests ourself. Eventually, I started asking people to call themselves to help this process along. … This detour will be in place while they conduct significant work to make a long term improvement.”
City Manager Dan Wright said the city worked with state Rep. Dewayne Hill of Catoosa County to fix the problem.