The Catoosa County Veterans Memorial Flag Committee is proceeding with plans to raise 1,785 Veterans Day flags in November for the Festival of Flags in Ringgold.
“This would not be possible without the many volunteers who help each year,” the flag committee said.
The schedule is as follows:
- Flags go up Wednesday, Nov. 4, starting at 10 a.m.
- Flags come down on Wednesday, Nov. 18, starting at 10 a.m.
Every year during the two weeks that surround Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the flag committee erects American flags and wooden crosses throughout the city to honor deceased veterans from Catoosa County. The bi-annual event is known as the Festival of Flags. Each cross has a veteran’s name and branch of service on it.
Flags and crosses will be placed along the main roads throughout the city of Ringgold on the morning of Nov. 4 so volunteers can go to a location and begin work immediately.
To ensure the safety of volunteers, teams will be small and keep safe distances from others as they work. Those who prefer to wear masks are welcome to do so.
For more information, call Gilbert Childers at 865-300-7057, Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089, or Ringgold City Hall at 706-935-3061.