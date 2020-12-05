Despite the ongoing pandemic, cold temperatures, and some rain, Ringgold’s 2020 Down Home Christmas Parade went off without a hitch Friday night, Dec. 4, much to the delight of the community.
Local businesses, clubs, non-profit organizations, and elected officials sputtered down Nashville Street Friday night with Christmas tunes blaring and lights flickering in order to officially welcome the holiday season to town while hundreds of people lined the streets.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city encouraged attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.
While the pandemic may have caused a lot of parade-goers to stay home, several folks say they still wanted to attend to get into the Christmas spirit.
“We started not to come, but then we talked about it and decided we’d probably be okay if we wore our masks and kept a good distance from other people along the road,” said Tunnel Hill resident Mike Prange.
As for the other festivities that usually accompany the parade, city officials say they had to compromise on a couple of things in order to create a safe environment for all.
“We didn’t do the Christmas Expo this year or pictures with Santa, but we were able to still have the parade, and we have our Christmas light display up at the Ringgold Market, so people can walk through and take pictures of,” said Ringgold Main Street Director Jamie Klementisz.
The city’s Christmas light display at the Ringgold Market across from City Hall will be on every night between now and Christmas Eve.