About 200 people turned out April 27 for a ceremony remembering the tornado that hit Ringgold a decade ago.
The 45-minute ceremony, held at the Ringgold Market Pavilion at Depot Square, featured local pastors and officials as well as the Ringgold High School band.
Rev. Bobby Flack, director of connections and communication at Ringgold United Methodist Church, opened the ceremony.
“I encourage you to share the stories of your own and remember it all,” Flack said. “Remember it all tonight as we remember the lives that were lost and celebrate the ways in which our community was changed.”
On Wednesday, April 27, 2011, an EF-4 twister, the second-strongest category of tornado, with winds up to 175 mph, hit the city. It killed nine people — including two Ringgold school students — and damaged or destroyed about 700 dwellings or commercial buildings in Catoosa County. The tornado, almost a mile wide, churned a path near Ga. Highway 151 (Alabama Highway), headed just west of downtown Ringgold, then over Taylor’s Ridge to the Cherokee Valley area, before moving out of Catoosa County toward Apison, Tenn.
Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese followed Flack with opening remarks. “We are here today to remember,” Reese said, “but if you are like me, you will never forget April 27th.”
The tornado hit several schools. The Keller Hall Center for Visual Arts Education at Ringgold High School was destroyed. Ringgold High and Ringgold Middle schools sustained significant damage.
“I was not prepared for this night,” Reese told the crowd, “but I am so thankful for our law enforcement officers and the emergency management team because they were prepared. Physically, mentally, and emotionally, they were a solid rock for me and this community so we could move forward in the face of disaster.
“As I listened to an announcement of a deceased family,” Reese recalled, “I heard that one member was 16 years old. I knew one of our Ringgold students had perished. By the next morning, I had to face the reality that we lost two Ringgold High School students in this disaster.
The two students — 16-year-old Chelsea Black and 17-year-old Adam “Tex” Carroll — were two of nine people killed in the tornado. Also killed were Christopher Black, 47; Cody Black, 21; Pamela Black, 46; Jack Estep, 61; Rhea McClanahan, 86; Robert Jones, 47; and Holly Readus, 26.
“Words can not describe my devastation as I walked through the rubble at Ringgold High School and Ringgold Middle School,” Reese said. “There were four weeks left in the school year, and standing there, I knew our students would not be able to return to this campus.
“The last three weeks of the 2010-2011 school year, Ringgold students went to school at Heritage Middle and Heritage High. Heritage students attended school in the morning and Ringgold students attended school in the afternoon. Our schools may rival on athletic fields, but we have total unity in crisis.
“I received so many encouraging emails, cards, and financial contributions from people and businesses across the United States to help us support students and to rebuild our schools. We received so many school supplies that we had to rent a warehouse to store them.
“We delayed opening school in 2011, and 100 days after the tornado Ringgold students returned to their home campus. Middle school students occupied a wing of Ringgold High School until the new eighth-grade wing was opened in January. The destruction from the tornado was devastating, but the schools and the athletic facilities were restored even better than before the tragedy. These schools are a constant reminder that working together we can overcome any disaster.
“In closing, I’d like to share two quotes from this community that I will always remember,” Reese said. “The first is, ‘We Are Ringgold.’ … Our students and parents came together with this battle cry that they would survive. But the most important statement from this disaster was printed on that rug at Heritage High School when they shared their campus with Ringgold, ‘When Worst Comes To Worst, We All Come Together.’ It was such a blessing to see our community come together, and I am thankful for the unity I still feel 10 years later.”
Rev. Edward Ellis, pastor at Mt. Peria Baptist Church, led a moment of silence for those who died in the tornado.
Rev. Jimmy Ingram, who was the pastor at Mt. Peria Baptist Church in 2011 when the tornado hit, told the crowd, “We're here tonight to celebrate a victory which our Heavenly Father has brought us through.”
He sent out special thanks to local law enforcement, churches and the American Legion.
“I was very painful to me ... When I had to walk out on the pulpit on Sunday morning, to look into the face of people who had no home, who had no lights, who had no water. … You could see the expression on their face, and I tried my best to lift them up,” Ingram said. “We struggled together. We struggled together. We struggled together.”
He said God instructed him that his main focus should be to “comfort the people.”
“I tried my best to pour out my heart to the church because they were homeless,” he said. “They had no house to worship in.”
“You are here tonight to thank God for the victory from which he had brought us,” he said.
The ceremony ended with a prayer by Rev. Fleck. ““Let us continue to come together for a common purpose and a common unity as a community of peace,” he prayed.