The Ringgold City Council honored the volunteers who bi-annually raise more than 1,900 American flags to recognize the service of Catoosa’s deceased veterans.
“Since 2002, we have been blessed with an amazing group of people who share their time to fill the streets with red, white and blue, instilling a patriotic scene that uplifts and inspires,” said council member Randall Franks, who sponsored the proclamation recognizing the volunteers.
The 51-year-old tradition began in Ringgold when Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8153 posted 12 flags in 1970. The display continues to grow each year as the county’s servicemen and women die and their families honor their military service by adding their name and a flag to the display.
Former Ringgold Mayor Joe Barger, who served both with the VFW effort and the past two decades with the current effort, continues participating with the group although he said he has turned most of the coordinating duties over to Gilbert Childers.
“The city agreed to take possession of the flags when our Ringgold VFW closed in 2002,” he said. “I appreciate all the city does to support this effort to honor our veterans. Gilbert deserves much of the recognition for all he does.”
Childers said the display depends upon all the work completed by the volunteers, along with the many gifts made by businesses and individuals who assist with the program.
“Each display takes the volunteers working for weeks in advance to get new flags ready. Volunteers arrange for new spaces for older flags to be moved to as new ones are planned for placement at Ringgold City Hall,” Childers said. “We mark the 1,900 locations, then two weeks ahead of the date the flags are put up, and volunteers organize a list so family members can find the flag honoring their veteran. Then a few weeks later, they are all taken down and stored until the next display.”
In addition to the proclamation, the City Council approved placing a granite marker at the center of the historic shopping district honoring the volunteers who have made the program happen.
“I had a city resident, Steve Wofford, approach me and suggest that we consider creating a lasting reference to those who bring our community so much joy twice a year,” Franks said. “I thought that was an outstanding idea and a great way for us to pay homage and say thanks for all those giving their time over the past 20 years.”
Franks, who also serves as Downtown Development Authority chair, said the approximate $1,200 in funds for the marker will be raised from community civic clubs, local businesses, or anyone who might wish to participate in honoring the volunteers.
“The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold was the first to step forward to assist. I know others will also be willing to give to the effort,” he said. “Once completed the stone will be placed in our downtown.”
Gifts for the stone may be sent to the City of Ringgold, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold, GA 30736, designated for Volunteer Marker.
Volunteers are needed for the bi-annual presentations at Veterans Day and Memorial Day. For more information call Gilbert Childers at 865-300-7057 or Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089.
Applications are available at Ringgold City Hall for those wishing to add a Catoosa deceased military veteran to the bi-annual flag display. The cost is $65. For more information, call 706-935-3061.