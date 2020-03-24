The city of Ringgold has approved the purchase of more than 150 new frames and covers for its sewer manholes.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright discussed the bidding process for the equipment and how it will be used to update the city’s sewer system.
“On March 4, 2020, a bid opening was held and we actually had five bidders submit bids,” Wright said. “The lowest bidder was JB (John Bouchard) & Sons in the amount of $33,726. This purchase will allow the city to make the much-needed repairs to the sewer system and help reduce “I & I,” which is inflow and infiltration. We’re trying to keep rainwater out of the sewer.”
Wright said the purchase includes 154 frames and covers in all.
“It is primarily for the Peavine Basin from Boynton ball fields up to Council Fire there at the Georgia/Tennessee state line,” Wright said. “We request approval of the purchase.”
Before the vote, Mayor Nick Millwood explained the finances of the purchase.
“I’ll just make a note that this does come directly from our budget and there is a fund balance there that will come directly from our sewer fund, so we have that money basically there for that,” Millwood explained.
The board unanimously approved the purchase 5-0.