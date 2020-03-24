The city of Ringgold has a much-needed piece of new equipment after awarding the bid for purchase of a new combination sewer truck.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained the recent bidding process and gave his recommendation for the purchase of the new vehicle.
“On Feb. 19, we had a bid opening,” Wright said. “We actually had six companies. The combination sewer cleaner is a huge vacuum truck, and then it also has high-pressure water that we use to unstop sewer lines up to about five or six hundred feet in distance from manhole to manhole.”
Wright said staff did their due diligence in testing out multiple trucks before they landed on the recommended company.
“After researching and demoing several of the machines, Mark Vaughn, our wastewater collection director, has recommended the Vactor 2100I Combination truck,” Wright said. “This truck would be replacing a 2002 Vactor combination truck.”
Wright explained that the current truck has been reliable over the years, but that it is nearly 20 years old.
“The 2002 truck has done a wonderful job,” Wright said. “It takes a tremendous amount of abuse. It’s still in service, but it’s sort of limping along.”
As for the cost, Wright said the city planned ahead for such a purchase and that funds are available.
“The cost is $346,137,” Wright said. “In the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), we identified $270,000. The additional $76,137 would come from the sewer fund balance,” Wright said.
Wright added that the truck is essential the city, as it’s used in a variety of capacities.
“We do request approval of that truck. It’s a machine that is used -- if not daily -- almost every day. It keeps our sewer system flowing in order for us to do any type of camera work. One of the first things you have to do is clean the sewer before you can do camera work,” Wright said.
Wright said the truck also has capability for underground intrusion work.
“If we have root intrusion, this truck has attachments that allow us to go in and remove the roots to keep the sewer flowing,” Wright said. “Your approval would be very much appreciated.”
The board unanimously approved the bid to Environmental Products Group.
While the bid wasn’t the lowest, Wright said the company met all the specs the city was looking for in such a truck.
“This is not the particular low bid, but it is the best bid,” Wright said. “We did run it through the city attorney’s office to make sure it was appropriate, and he did advise it.”