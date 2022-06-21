The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions for Thornton Wilder’s classic tale, “Our Town,” Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, at the historic Ringgold Depot.
The play, considered and American classic, will run for five performances Aug. 25-28 and is being directed by Kelsea Rambin-Warrick.
According to TRP officials, “Our Town” was originally supposed to be produced during the 2020 season, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After being detoured by the pandemic, I’m excited to be able to bring this show to life,” said Rambin-Warrick, a Ringgold native. “I’m looking forward to being able to bringing this classic to the community of my hometown.”
Play synopsis
Described by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written,” “Our Town” presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.” Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually — in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre — die.
Rambin-Warrick said she is looking to cast five women, four men, and four-six other actors of non-specific gender for the show.
“I'll be looking for ages 16 and up,” Rambin-Warrick said. “This play will be presented pantomimed, so we will need those familiar with that method of acting or prepared to learn. I'm also looking for one stagehand that will serve as my co-director/stage manager.”
Those interested in auditioning can do so at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, or Thursday, July 7, at the historic Ringgold Depot. Audition forms and sides will be provided at auditions so that actors can perform cold reads from the script.
“This was one of the first shows I did growing up and it has always held a spot in my heart,” Rambin-Warrick said.