Officials with the city of Ringgold, already known for its rich history, have plans to add to the fleet of narrative tablets that currently exist in town.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, council member Randall Franks discussed the current narrative tablets in town and expressed his desire to add more in order to educate the public about the city’s history.
“A little over a decade ago, the City Council decided on a vision to improve the tourism in our community by the addition of historical markers along our sidewalks and our nature trail,” Franks said. “This is something we’ve consistently done, and I would ... guess that there have been about a dozen narrative tablets placed within the city over the last decade.”
Franks explained that more tablets have been discussed for the Nature Trail, many of which will address the Native American heritage of the area.
“There are many more that are slated to be added, especially to the Nature Trail, which is named the Chief Richard Taylor Nature Trail,” Franks said. “So there are many more Native American historical tablets to be placed along the Nature Trail and along our sidewalk system.”
During the discussion, Franks said he’d like the council to partner with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to make the effort part of the city’s tourism plans moving forward.
“It would be my request, if it’s within our vision, to encourage the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) to implement a consistent annual plan to continue this program,” Franks said.
In addition to the narrative tablets and Nature Trail markers, Franks says he and other members of the board would like to also recognize some the historic buildings throughout town.
“Something council woman Clark has championed, as well as myself, is defining the historical nature of our older homes and businesses downtown and providing a bronze marker which highlights the history of those buildings or different businesses that were in those buildings through the years,” Franks said. “Those are three areas that we’d like to encourage the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to look at and develop ways that those things may come to pass. Also, there needs to be a documented repository and maintenance system. Every now and again, they need to be cleaned and replaced.”
In the long-term, Franks said that investing in the tablets and markers is a way to keep the city’s history alive and educate locals and tourists about the heritage of the area.
“We need to make sure the markers remain vibrant and visible to our tourists,” Franks said.
No action was taken on the matter, but the council was receptive of Franks’ idea to involve the CVB with planning the endeavor.