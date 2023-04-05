Ringgold resident Jamison Braly’s fascination with movie-making began when he was a child watching films like “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Indiana Jones.”
“It wasn’t just the stories that mesmerized me,” says Braly. “It was how the movies were made — the lights, the special effects, the acting.”
Braly played around with making simple videos using his parents’ VHS camcorder and became good enough by the time he finished college that people began to seek him out to videotape their wedding stories. They are no ordinary videos Braly creates to commemorate the biggest step in so many people’s lives — they are creative and memorable for even strangers who watch them.
But the wedding stories were not quite movie-making. That bug was still biting, says Braly, who at 46 years old felt he might never fulfill his dream of writing and directing a film. “It took me a long time to get started, because I was very self-critical. I had trouble looking at my own work and saying it was good.”
Braly saved up $5,000 from his wedding videography, which was a secondary job to his full-time IT work. “It was winter — my slow season for wedding work — so I had some extra time on my hands. My kids were teenagers and more independent.” And his wife fully supported his dream, which made it easier to pursue.
So there was a small window of time to get the film done — about four months. Even a super short film, which is what Braly planned, is a lot of work, he says.
Braly scrubbed up an idea for a thriller/horror film — eventually titled "Hit on the Head"— that he and a friend had talked about many years before. He learned how to write a proper script through “You Tube University.” He started recruiting the people who would help bring the film to life — it would be 17 altogether.
Braly started meeting weekly with his DP — director of photography — to iron out details. There were plenty of wrinkles, he discovered.
First there had to be a place to film — or more than one place as it turned out.
Originally, the film was built around male characters and took place partly in a restroom at a convenience store/gas station. That quickly fell through. Braly needed three stalls. He switched to female actors and a search for the perfect ladies’ room.
A new problem arose: How could Braly scout out women’s restrooms? Enter his 12-year-old daughter as a partner scout.
The result of all the searching was the realization that women’s restrooms at gas stations would not do, either. Braly had grown up close to Camp Jordan and knew there were restrooms around the grounds. He contacted the folks in charge and was delighted that they were willing to work with him.
Next, there was the need for a convenience store/gas station willing to serve after hours as a location for some scenes. Another not-so-easy find. But someone directed Braly to the owner of ten Megastars in the area and he was agreeable, assuming Braly carried $1 million worth of liability insurance for the duration and paid an employee to be present during filming. The insurance was a mere $60, the pay a chunk more.
The restrooms at Camp Jordan actually had one too many stalls, so Braly hired someone to build a temporary wall.
There are four actors in the film, all local folks, some involved in the film or theater industries. Braly’s friend Emily Steele, who studied filmmaking at Chattanooga State and has made five independent films, played a role. Laurie Shaw, a professional actress who performs in productions at the Ringgold Depot, Sarah Vansandt and one male actor, Hamilton Luefan, made for a full cast.
There were directors of photography and visual effects, Axel Marshall and Tigbemileke Ojo. Braly hired a special effects professional based in Atlanta to make fake blood and mustard and dirt.
“When you’re on a tight schedule,” says Braly, “every detail is important, including how much time it takes to clean stuff up and move on to the next scene. A lot of times, fake stuff cleans up quicker and better than real stuff. Sometimes the real stuff is just too gross.”
There was creepy music to be secured, sound effects, the right dog for one scene, a pile of equipment and props to be constantly moved around. And always the right lighting was needed.
“I wanted this to look professional,” says Braly, “not like something just anyone could do.”
The crew shot the film ov “Best Short” from Top Script Awards in Atlanta, and awards from Oxford Script Awards in Oxford, England, and Hollywood Just4Shorts in Los Angeles, Calif.
The next step, says Braly, will be to enter some of the top film festivals. And from there, to release the film to the public. In the meantime, there’s a trailer folks can watch — enough to fuel the imagination and create some anticipation — and some behind-the-scenes pictures, as well as pictures of the cast and crew.
Braly already has a few more short films in mind, including one about the still shrouded-in-mystery death of Merriweather Lewis, who scouted out 8,000 miles of territory, from the east coast to the west coast, with William Clark, on behalf of President Thomas Jefferson, and changed the history of the U.S.
Finishing one film, says Braly, has fueled his passion to do more.