A Ringgold man remained jailed in Floyd County Wednesday afternoon on child molestation and drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reportes:
Jerith Edward Bochy, 30, of Ringgold made contact via social media with someone he believed to be a child under the age of 16, engaging in graphic descriptions of sex acts. He later arrived at an agreed upon location and was arrested by Floyd County police.
Bochy is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, and sexual exploitation of children. He is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance after being found with three chewable gummies containing THC.