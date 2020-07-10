The Ringgold mayor and council adopted a resolution honoring Barbara Johnson for her eight years of service as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Johnson began her service in January 2012 and devoted more than eight years to the community. She also served on the committee for the Little General Children’s Park, helping create the vision and raise funds to complete the project.
Johnson has been a Ringgold resident for 18 years. She worked with Catoosa County Schools for 20 years and is a business owner operating Essentially You Beauty Salon for five years.
The resolution states that “Barbara has demonstrated her deep and genuine love for our community and the surrounding areas” and that “the Mayor and Council Members of the City of Ringgold, Georgia, express sincere appreciation and thanks for her distinguished service to the community and highly commend her for the manner in which she has carried out her duties and responsibilities.”