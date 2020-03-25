The city of Ringgold recently held the second reading of its updated pawnbroker ordinance, which was first introduced in late February.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, the board held the official second reading of the amended ordinance, which modifies the requirement of having a pawn agent reside in the city limits in order for a shop to operate.
For years, the ordinances mandated that pawn shops employ a registered agent living within the city. The update will expand that requirement requiring the agent to at least live in Catoosa County.
“This is primarily to align this ordinance with others in our code,” council member Randall Franks said. “It’s taking away a city-registered agent and making it a county-registered agent.”
The board unanimously approved acceptance of the second reading.
In addition to the second reading housekeeping, the board also approved Finance Director Jama House’s request to transfer the title of two vehicles to Catoosa County’s local government.
House explained that the two vehicles are already in the county’s possession, which makes the transfer all the more practical.
“There are two vehicles that the Catoosa County fire department has been using for quite some time. They’ve been in their possession and we have just yet to transfer the titles,” House explained. “I’m requesting that the council make a motion to transfer the titles of a 2006 Ford Expedition and a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. This is mainly for liability purposes.”
The council concurred and unanimously approved the title transfer.