Ringgold High School student and JROTC cadet Cordelia Marie Westbrook Sisemore has been presented with the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF) JROTC Medal.
The JROTC medal was created by GMVHOF founder and CEO, Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain, Ga.
“This medal is awarded annually to one JROTC cadet from a school who best emulates the Hall of Fame's values of selfless service and sacrifice,” he said.
“Despite being homeless after the passing of her father and working 30 hours per week during her first three years of high school, Cordelia nonetheless maintained a straight-A average,” said Ringgold High JROTC Instructor SFC Larry J. Sisemore (USA-Ret), who, together with his wife, adopted Cordelia during her senior year.
“Cadet Sisemore is a dedicated cadet and natural leader who represented Ringgold HS ROTC as drill inspection commander for the National ROTC Drill Championship,” said Sgt. Sisemore.
“As proof of her fierce dedication to the military, Cordelia plans to attend the University of North Georgia to learn to become an Army officer,” her adoptive father added proudly.
“The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame has forged a tremendous partnership with the Georgia ROTC program and is honored to offer all Georgia JROTC schools an opportunity to recognize that one outstanding cadet that embodies the spirit of placing the welfare of others before himself/herself,” said Lt. Col. (USA-Ret) Roger Barros, ROTC Lighthouse Brigade commander for Muscogee County schools and GMVHOF board member.