After a year off due to the pandemic, Ringgold’s Haunted Depot is back.
“After the disappointing cancellation from last year due to COVID-19, we are happy to announce that we are back,” said Jamie Klementisz, the city’s Main Street manager.
The event is put on by the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
Opening night will be Friday, Oct. 15, beginning at 7 p.m.
All attractions will run for the last three Fridays and Saturdays in October.
Haunted Depot
The Haunted Depot is the main attraction, offering plenty of scares this year, Klementisz said.
Tickets for the depot are $15 and will be sold from 6:45 p.m. until 11 p.m. The house will open at 7 p.m. and run until everyone in line has been through the house.
Ghost tours
“Our ghost tours are here and we have stories to share with you,” Klementisz said. “The ghost tour is a trailer ride around the ‘supernatural’ spots of Ringgold, all while our tour hosts tell you stories of the history surrounding the area.” Tickets for this attraction are $7.
Hayride
The hayride is a family-friendly activity. “Sit back and relax as we take you on a ride through the Ringgold Nature Trail, down to our bonfire, where you can hang out, enjoy concessions and then take the next trailer back when you are ready.” Tickets for the hayride are $3.
The event will be offering a $20 ticket combo that includes all three activities.
There will be concessions and T-shirts for sale and free face-painting on the Depot lawn.
Live music
There will be live music playing on stage across from the depot each day from 8-10 p.m. Bands playing each night will be:
- Friday, Oct. 15, Evan Kennedy
- Saturday, Oct. 16, Stephen Busie Band
- Friday, Oct. 22, Evan Kennedy for a second performance
- Saturday, Oct. 23, Common Ground
- Friday, Oct. 29, Courtney Daly and the Grind
- Saturday, Oct. 30, Anderson Stone