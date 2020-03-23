The city of Ringgold is taking a closer look at stormwater issues along Old County Road while also getting traffic and speeding counts of the surrounding neighborhoods.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, officials not only talked about the ongoing stormwater issues in the area of Ridge Street and Old County Road, but also the speeding and traffic issues that have plagued that area and the Bluff View subdivision.
“We have had flooding problems in that area since the time that it was built, in essence, but it’s something that has been brought to each of us at different points through the years,” council member Randall Franks said. “Our staff is working diligently to improve the city-coordinated ditch that is in that area to make sure that it flows properly.”
Franks added that he would like to have an engineering study done in that area to better assess the situation.
“I would welcome, as I know some of our residents in that area would, an engineering study be done of Ridge Street, Old County Road, and Meadow Lane to see if there are any other stormwater improvements that we can make to the system,” Franks said. “As well as while we look at it, look at what’s needed as we add the sidewalks in that area connecting the existing sidewalks in Bluff View with existing sidewalks along 41 Highway and Old County Road.”
As far as the flooding goes, Franks says he wants what the residents want -- stormwater relief.
“I think all that would play well into solving some of the flooding issues,” Franks said. “We can do our level best to get an engineer to look at it and tell us what possibly can be done there.”
Traffic counter
As for the speeding and traffic issues of that area, City Manager Dan Wright said the traffic and speed counter device was recently placed along Westview Drive in that same area.
“This device will help us in a lot of different ways. It will help us to determine traffic count so that if we’re looking at paving a road, we’ll be able to prioritize which roads see more vehicles,” Wright said. “It will also help us to know the time of day from an economic development standpoint. If I’m going to locate a store or restaurant, that’s information that they want and we’ll be able to give it to them in real time rather than trying to working off of a five-year-old GDOT traffic count study.”
Wright said some speed counts have registered as high as 49 mph in a 20-mph zone and that that information has already been shared with the police department.
“They can look at those key times when the speeding is happening, and they can take advantage of their resources and be there when more of that is happening,” Wright said.
Wright said the city and police department will look at different locations to get better numbers.
“We need to get into the middle of blocks too, not just close to the end of the streets,” Wright said. “It’s working well, it’s good to use, and there’s been a lot of data that we can pull from that. We’ll continue to move it around.”