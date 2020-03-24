The city of Ringgold is exploring the possibility of extending sewer to properties along U.S. 41 near the Battlefield Parkway intersection.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright discussed recent sewer requests from the Worley family.
“The property that we’re talking about is on the left-hand side if you’re traveling north from Battlefield Parkway on Highway 41 just across from Capital Bank and the White property there. It’s where the Worley’s have gone in and I think they’ve got a pond there,” Wright said.
Wright explained that there were discussions of extending sewer in that area a few years ago, but that it never came to fruition.
“Years ago, we had plans to get sewer to the northwest corner of Battlefield Parkway and Highway 41 at Bo Whaley’s property,” Wright explained. “It’s never been done, but we have the infrastructure on the east side of Highway 41, and we also have a possibility of bringing it down from Winkle Road.”
With costs and feasibility needing to be considered, Wright suggested that the city move forward with the engineer for such an extension.
“If the mayor and council would like, we would like to consider having Mark Vaughn, our wastewater collection director along with maybe Philip Schofield (engineer) look into the feasibility of opening that area up with sewer,” Wright said.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved a motion to get a proposal from CTI Engineers to move forward.