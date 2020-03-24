Officials in Ringgold are exploring the possibility of implementing some kind of anonymous survey as a way to check in and keep tabs on morale amid allegations of misconduct by now-former employees.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, the board discussed ideas that were first brought up at the end of January when Dan Bilbrey, the city’s chief of police for 10 years, turned in his resignation. Bilbrey did so during the citizens’ comments section of the Jan. 27 council meeting citing lack of support from the council and city manager, insufficient equipment for officers, and alleged that City Manager Dan Wright placed a tracking device on his police vehicle to keep tabs on.
Since Bilbrey’s resignation, council member Randall Franks and others have brainstormed ways they can get feedback from employees as discretely as possible.
“This is in a way a reflection of what you (Mayor Nick Millwood) put on the agenda a few weeks back, mayor -- a way that we could encourage better communication between our employees and the council as well as the city manager’s office -- to create a possibility of an anonymous survey of sorts that would allow us to sort of take the pulse of our employees on various topics that would be of value to them as well as us in our guidance going forward,” Franks said.
Franks said the trick is determining exactly how to construct the survey to get the most out of it.
“Defining exactly what is part of that particular survey would be something we would love to work with our HR department on as well as the city manager’s office,” Franks said. “Get the specific needs that would provide us the best information in the future,” Franks said.
The mayor and council agreed to revisit the plan during the next regularly scheduled meeting.
“I think this is something we’ll look at again in a couple of weeks, but that’s what we’re looking at at this point,” Franks said.