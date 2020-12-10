The pandemic has hit downtown businesses in Ringgold hard. The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) wanted to help by offering small businesses with less than 10 employees some relief. Forgoing the annual façade grants, the DDA instead decided to use those funds to help struggling businesses in the downtown district.
Businesses applied for grants in August and received their checks in September.
“One of the focuses of our Main Street and Downtown Development Authorities is to encourage an environment for the success of our entrepreneurs,” said DDA chair Randall Franks. “Each year we dedicate a sum of the monies we raise in our fundraisers to incentivize property owners and businesses to improve the exterior of their businesses.
“This year with the pandemic, our board under the suggestion of our Main Street manager had the forethought to redesign that program to fulfill a need within the walls of our small businesses. For many that was simply a little extra help as they work to keep their doors open,” he said. “So, our board decided to use those funds to award small grants to assist applying businesses in these tough times.”
“During these tough times, we wanted to do anything we could, and we know that any little bit helps,” said Jamie Klementisz, Ringgold Main Street manager. “Small businesses really need our support always, but especially right now.”