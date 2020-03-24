After completing the beginning phase of its cemetery revitalization project, the city of Ringgold has begun discussing ideas for phase two, or at least some of future needs of the historic space.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, council member Randall Franks discussed what the future needs of the park may look like and where the process will go moving forward.
“We finished Phase I thanks to the wonderful work of our Parks and Recreation Department and to Dan (Wright, city manager) and his staff in accomplishing the elements of the grant that we received,” Franks said.
Franks explained that the project “took many years” after initial discussions were derailed when the 2011 tornado struck the city.
As for the next phase for the cemetery, Franks said that’s something that will need to be evaluated by the council and city staff.
“The second phase of the project is something I would like to have our staff define the different elements within the cemetery that need to be corrected, whether that’s the marking of unmarked graves, cleaning of the existing tombstones, straightening of the ornamental ironwork that’s inside or repairing it,” Franks said.
Franks said the city is interested in things that will improve the historical aspect of the cemetery, and determining how those elements of the phase can be financed through fundraising.
“The city financed, obviously with the grant and money that we added to it, phase one,” Franks said. "We want to welcome the staff to develop the elements of phase two, find the costs, and then we can come up with a way to make those costs available to the public so we can create a fundraising opportunity.”
Franks added that several members of the public have volunteered to help do different things if needed, but that city staff will have to oversee such activity because of the detail that goes into historical projects.
“It’s not only a historical cemetery, but what’s done within is governed by the advice of the Department of Natural Resources in the state of Georgia and we have to follow those guidelines when we are doing things to the cemetery,” Franks said.
While no official action was taken on the matter, Franks did suggest that the project be discussed further at the board’s next regular meeting.