The city of Ringgold recently recognized the contributions of Bill McMillon, former late vice mayor and council member.
McMillon served on the City Council from 1996-2011 and on the Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2012.
The Creekwalk and sidewalk system in the city was named after McMillon in late 2019. A stone with a plaque was recently placed at the corner of LaFayette Street and Emberson Drive, completing the designation.
The council hosted a dedication ceremony welcoming members of the McMillon family, Ringgold First Baptist Pastor Eric Kennedy along with Mayor Nick Millwood, Mayor Pro Tem Sara Clark, council members Kelly Bomar, Rhonda Swaney and Randall Franks, Interim City Manager Mark Vaughn, and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks.
“Our family would just like to thank everyone for this honor and for this memory of our dad,” said Debbie McMillon Henry, Bill’s daughter. “He loved the city. He loved everything about it. He loved the people here. He had a vision. I just appreciate the city for recognizing that, and remembering him and honoring him.”
“Bill’s influence on our city endures through many policies and projects,” Mayor Millwood said. “I’m happy we have chosen the creek-walk as a place to honor his service as a man of ideas and action.”
“Bill and his wife Pat loved this community,” council member Franks said. “His passion was improving the infrastructure to enhance the quality of life of our residents and visitors. The Creekwalk, which is now the scene of weddings, photos, children and families wading, baptisms and so much more, was his vision. Improving lives through walking as exercise as a part of daily life birthed the expansion of sidewalks and our nature trail system.”
Franks, who is the last sitting council member who served with McMillon, said that during McMillon’s tenure he worked alongside other council members such as O.C. Adcock, G. Larry Black, Tom Clark, Terry Crawford, Martha Denton, J.B. Petty, Mayor Joe Barger and others who focused city efforts to add to the quality-of-life projects, from renovations to the Ringgold Depot, building City Hall, developing nature trails, creating Little General Children’s Park and other parks, planning a future Ringgold Recreational Complex and much more.
“I knew Bill and Pat from First Baptist Church days,” council member Bomar said. “As far as city issues, he was a visionary in many aspects. I didn't serve with him, but from my understanding the nature trail in Ringgold only came to be because of his persistence and vision. He was a great voice in our town.”