Kelly Bomar, a first-term Ringgold council member and a Ringgold native, announced Thursday, April 15, his reelection campaign.
Bomar, a father to three young children and a local educator, said he brings with him a record of accomplishments and a vision for Ringgold’s future as the premier location in Northwest Georgia to live, work and play.
The 40-year-old council member said he will continue to lead the way in Ringgold’s revitalization and be the voice for a new generation of citizens ready to embrace the city’s progress.
“Ringgold is truly in a renaissance,” Bomar said. “New businesses are opening, our downtown is alive with new events, and our quality of life is improving every year, while our cost of living remains among the most affordable in the region. We’ve rolled back taxes, planned for our future, and expanded our recreation opportunities for young and old alike. I am proud to be a part of this progress and I pledge to keep our momentum going in the next four years.”
Bomar, first elected to the Ringgold City Council in 2017, said he has continually championed new events and opportunities for citizens to connect. He conceived and planned the successful Downtown Nights series and helped launch the “Nothin’ Like Ringgold” campaign to draw national tourism to downtown. As vice chairman of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, he has helped promote the development of tourism and attraction to Ringgold, he said.
Bomar said he has also sought to improve the quality of life for residents in multiple ways by seeking to improve and expand water infrastructure, recruiting new restaurants such as the soon-to-be opening Jefferson’s in downtown and by leading the committee for the establishment of a dog park.
He said he has increased democratic accountability by brokering a deal to give regular citizens more power under the city charter. His civic duty to his constituents, he said, extends even to those too young to vote. As president of the LIFT Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center, Bomar said he has been instrumental in creating the center where youth grades 5-12 can practice positive self-worth and self-discovery while being prepared for future success. Under his leadership, this first-of-its-kind youth center will open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, he said.
In his next term, Bomar plans on recruiting more high quality “casual” and “fast casual” restaurants to the area, he said. Further plans include expanding new recreation opportunities for families such as playgrounds, walking trails, biking trails, and other passive activities. Bomar said has made a commitment to ensure that Ringgold’s dog park will be completed in the next four years.
“I am proud to honor the traditions of the past while paving the way for our prosperous future,” Bomar said. “These next four years will be crucial in maintaining the progress we’ve made. And that’s why I’m going to campaign door-to-door to win reelection.”
Bomar’s work as a city councilman has won the respect of his peers and colleagues across the state. In 2021, he was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute from the Georgia Municipal Association. He is also a candidate for the GMA’s third vice president with elections set in early May.
Bomar is married to Rachel Brock Bomar and together they have three children: Townes, Sutton, and Benji. His career has been passionately dedicated to music education for his whole adult life. A graduate of Ringgold High School, Bomar went to Valdosta State University and graduated with a degree in music education. Recently, he has completed his masters in music education from Anderson University in South Carolina and is beginning a specialist degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University in June. Today, he is a music educator at West Side Elementary and has been the percussion coordinator for the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band for 14 years. And for the past 12 years he has been the worship leader at Ridgeview Baptist Church.
“I have three young children that I’m raising with my wife. When they grow up, I want them to see Ringgold as a place where they can live and work and enjoy their lives without having to leave to pursue more opportunity elsewhere,” Bomar said. “As a father, it is my mission to make our town the best it can possibly be for them. We really can be a Mayberry of the 21st century for new generations who call our town home.”