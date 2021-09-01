Ringgold council member Randall Franks was elected third vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) District 1 during the association’s annual convention in Savannah in August.
Franks is now in line to become president of the district, which includes 49 cities in 15 counties.
“I am greatly honored by the faith placed in me by mayors and council members from all around our region to represent their interests to the Georgia Municipal Association,” he said. “I have had the pleasure to work with many of the leaders across our district over the years assisting in their communities even prior to my time on the Ringgold City Council.
“Creating greater regional cooperation through partnerships and sharing successes that uplift all our residents and businesses are a major focus for me,” he said. “Working together, we can make all our cities even greater places to live and work.”
In this role, Franks will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 1. He will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district.