Ringgold City Council member Kelly Bomar received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute from the Georgia Municipal Association.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for elected city officials. To receive a Certificate of Achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from the required list. The training program consists of a series of more than 50 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilman Kelly Bomar for this accomplishment and for the dedication he's shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
Kelly added, “As an educator, I understand the importance of education. These classes and training opportunities from GMA are invaluable as we continue to learn and stay current as elected officials.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 537 member cities.