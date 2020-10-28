Ringgold City Council, during a meeting Monday, Oct. 26, passed a proclamation honoring the Ringgold High School marching band, which this year was named grand champion of the 14th annual Lake Lanier Tournament of Bands.
According to the proclamation, on Oct. 3, the band performed this year’s marching show, “The Roarin’ 20s,” at the tournament at Chestatee High School in Gainesville, Ga. It earned superior ratings and top scores in the categories of drum major, color guard, and band and was crowned the tournament’s grand champion.
Here’s the full text of the resolution:
“WHEREAS, the City of Ringgold recognizes the arts, defined as dance, music, theatre, and visual arts, as an essential element of a complete and balanced education for all citizens; and
“WHEREAS, participation in and through the arts enables students to develop critical thinking and problem solving skills, imagination and creativity, discipline, alternative ways to communicate and express feelings and ideas, and cross-cultural understanding, which supports community success across all demographics; and
“WHEREAS, imagination and creativity are increasingly understood as critical capacities needed for success in the 21st century workforce; and
“WHEREAS, the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band has an established record as one of the top high school marching bands in the region; and,
“WHEREAS, on October 3, 2020, the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band performed its 2020 Marching show, ‘The Roarin’ 20s’ at the 14th annual Lake Lanier Tournament of Bands at Chestatee High School in Gainesville Georgia; and
“WHEREAS, the Marching Tiger Band received all superior ratings and earned the honors of top scores of the contest in the categories of Drum Major, Colorguard, and Band; and
“WHEREAS, the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band was crowned GRAND CHAMPION of the 14th annual Lake Lanier Tournament of Bands; and
“WHEREAS, the students of Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band have brought honor and distinction to themselves, their families, and our community through endless hours of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication - especially during this year of the COVID pandemic; and,
“WHEREAS, the entire band and staff are wonderful ambassadors for the City of Ringgold and our community;
“THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and City Council of Ringgold, Georgia, do hereby recognize and congratulate the members of the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band, and their directors Tracy Wright and Aaron Garland for their hard work and accomplishments.”