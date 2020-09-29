Ringgold City Council, during a meeting Monday, Sept. 28, passed a proclamation honoring Ringgold High School cheerleader Sydney Logan for earning a spot on the Georgia All-State Cheerleading team.
According to the proclamation:
Logan will be recognized as one of the top 16 cheerleaders in regions 1A-4A and is in the running for Cheerleader of the Year, which will be announced in February 2021. As part of the honor, she will receive a scholarship.
Logan maintains a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Ringgold High School track team.
Here is the full text of the proclamation:
“WHEREAS, the hard work, countless hours of practice, dedication to cheerleading, sportsmanship on and off the floor, and talent, Sydney Logan earned a spot on the Georgia All-State Cheerleading team; and
“WHEREAS, she will receive a scholarship and be recognized as one of the top 16 cheerleaders in regions 1A – 4A and is in the running for Cheerleader of the Year announced in February, 2021; and
“WHEREAS, Sydney had to be nominated, and the application process involved an essay, a formal interview, and completion and presentation of an individual routine; and
“WHEREAS, Coach Anna Crisp and the entire coaching staff, parents, family, faculty, administration, and other cheerleaders at Ringgold High School were integral in guiding Sydney to this selection; and
“WHEREAS, Sydney maintains a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, FBLA, and the Ringgold High School track team, her dedication as an athlete as well as her academics brings honor to Ringgold High School and the City of Ringgold on the local, state and national level;
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Nick Millwood, Mayor of the City of Ringgold, do hereby recognize and heartily congratulate Sydney Logan one her outstanding accomplishment of earning a position on the 2020-2021 All-State Cheerleading Team.
“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Nick Millwood, have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the great seal of the City of Ringgold, Georgia on this 28th day of September, 2020.”