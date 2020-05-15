A key question for Ringgold city officials is when — and how much — to open government operations amid the COVID-19 crisis. That includes City Council meetings. And that means, among other questions, when to allow the public to attend those meetings — in person.
For now, the council, like many across Georgia and the nation, is holding remote or virtual meetings, using live-streaming through Zoom. Ringgold City Council has been holding special called meetings, essentially differentiating them from so-called “regular” meetings, which generally include public participation or time set aside for public comments, and executive sessions behind closed doors.
The council wrestled with that issue during its May 11 special called meeting.
“I believe we need to follow the governor’s guidelines,” council member Randall Frank said. “He’s extended the (statewide public health) emergency until June 12. So I would begin to look at doing open meetings, as well as meetings period, opening up City Hall, after the end of the emergency.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a public health state of emergency until June 12. The governor has also issued an order requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians (65 years and older) to continue to shelter in place through June 12.
Council member Sara Clark agreed with Franks. “I’m still under those state guidelines of sheltering in place,’ Clark said. “The rest of you may not be, but I am.”
Clark said she would prefer the city not include public participation or a comment period during the next scheduled council meeting, which is June 8, because when that happens she wants to be there in person. “I think we have an issue, maybe two, where it will draw. People are waiting to come.”
Mayor Nick Millwood and council member Kelly Bomar said the council could hold its June 8 meeting at City Hall, but not allow public participation. Bomar pointed out that county commissioners have already been conducting such meetings but would soon switch to in-person, public participation meetings.
On Friday, May 15, the county Board of Commissioners announced that its May 19 meeting will be open to the public, with social distancing requirements limiting it to 25 visitors, who will be screened for body temperature with a no-contact thermometer. Visitors are advised — but not required — to wear face covering/masks.
Council member Rhonda Swaney agreed the council should resume regular meetings and, for the June 8 meeting, give council members the option of whether to participate in person or remotely. “If the county is doing it, if there are cities around us doing it, I think that there is a way that we could also safely do it — at least have the option.”
Clark responded, “… If we resume it (in-person meetings) and if we don’t have the public there and if there is a way to do that without inviting the public in and having no public comment period, then I’m okay. It doesn’t matter to me. But if we have a public comment period, I really think that we have that issue on the table that we all need to be there. And I certainly don’t know how we do this with an executive session. So I don’t know if an executive session would have to follow that because of any issue that have come up. I don’t know how that would work — part of us remotely and part of us there. I just want to be there is there’s a public comment period.”
“For the benefit of our employees that have to be present,” Franks said, “I believe it’s not prudent for us to move forward until after the (statewide public health) emergency is over. Their safety is paramount. We do not have to meet any other way than what we are meeting until the point and time when we have been given the green light from the governor.”
“I’m not opposed to us meeting like this on June 8 just to resume our meetings and taking care of city business,” Millwood said. “I think it might be prudent to get out of the thing where we say we have to have a special called meeting every time and just go ahead do our meeting when we would normally do them. But not necessarily have to be there in person for our June 8 meeting. And really we’re just analyzing that as we go based on orders being sent down from the state.”
The council is scheduled to meet June 8 and June 22. It's likely the council will open its June 22 meeting to the public, possibly with limitations similar to the county commissioners' May 19 meeting.