Ringgold City Council is expected to name its new city manager before the end of this month.
The council has narrowed the field of candidates to three: Roger Kane Jr., Garrett Teems, and Mark Vaughn.
The council is scheduled to name the new city manager during its regular meeting Monday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Ringgold’s city manager, Dan Wright, left in mid-May to become county manager for Catoosa. Vaugh, who was at the time the city’s water collection system director, stepped in as interim manager for the city. The city manager oversees day-to-day operations.
Here is a quick look at the three finalists for Ringgold city manager, based on their resumés:
Roger Kane Jr.
“I am a recent Masters's Graduate from the Baker School of Public Policy at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and while I am a recent grad, I have numerous years of public service. I also hold a Certified Municipal Finance Officer's designation,” Kane Jr. said in his resumé cover letter to the city.
“Serving six years in the Tennessee House Chairing Education and working in Knox County (Tenn.) government, I am comfortable making policy and finding the right people to generate success.”
Kane, 57, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston (Texas) and a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
He is currently owner of Graham and Cook Insurance in Knoxville.
He is also an instructor for Kaplan University, headquartered in LaCrosse, Wisc. His duties for Kaplan include “guiding 25-30 students monthly in passing the state exam, creating new curriculum for TN (Tennessee) and Georgia.” He has held this job since 2007.
From November 2012 to November 2018, Kane served as a legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives, where his duties included “creating and modifying legislation, reviewing all education legislation, creating TN standards.”
Garrett Teems
Teems is currently marketing sales support coordinator with Avenger Logistics in Chattanooga. He has held the position since November 2018. According to his resumé, he is “tasked with creation, distribution, and customization of all sales collateral (and) in charge of the annual budget for both internal and external promotional items, one-of-a-kind sales contests, and monthly event planning.”
“I also implemented cross-platform social media marketing tactics, web design, search engine optimization, and press releases for the plethora of awards won by the company,” he said. “Integration of internal communication via newsletter, as well as brand management in the heavily competitive Greater Chattanooga area.”
Past employment for Teems includes:
- Youth pastor at Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church, from January 2017 to May 2020.
- Marketing sales support manager at Tarkett in Dalton, from April 2017 to September 2018.
- Director of Downtown Dalton Development Authority from 2016 to 2017, where he was “tasked with developing and maintaining a marketing plan that benefits and improves traffic and economic development in the Central Business District of Dalton, Ga., while staying within governmentally regulated budgets. Direct the marketing manager on daily, weekly, monthly, and annual tasks to be accomplished. Communicate with the Dalton Whitfield Chamber of Commerce, and act as liaison between the DDDA Board and City Council. Responsible for dramatic increase in output from the DDDA Office, as witnessed by the renewed investment and business within the district. Completed Downtown Development Training, familiarizing myself with state and federal regulations for economic development within a downtown footprint. Held public forum, implemented facade grants, met federal and local historic preservation requirements, and attended all city council meetings.”
- Marketing manager with Dalton Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau, from 2012 to 2016, where he was “tasked with the design and upkeep of five websites, cross-platform social media marketing, in-house print design, sales collateral, digital and print advertising, press releases, public relations and promotional photography/videography.”
Teems holds a bachelor of science degree in creative marketing from Berry College in Rome, Ga.
He earned Georgia’s Best Ideas Gold Medal in September 2014. The award is given for innovation in the tourism industry and, in his case, for implementing digital kiosks at state visitor centers.
He is also a travel marketing professional, with a three-year degree with the Southeast Tourism Society at the University of North Georgia.
Mark Vaughn
Vaughn, a veteran employee with the city of Ringgold, is currently serving as Ringgold’s interim city manager.
He became director of the city’s collection system department in October 2013. Before that, he was that department’s assistant superintendent beginning in August 2006, and water treatment plant operator beginning in May 2000.
A Ringgold High School graduate, he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and organizational management, with a focus on leadership.
He also has wastewater class II certification from the state of Georgia, as well as a water distribution certification, with more than 300 hours of continued education in the fields of wastewater, storm collection, water distribution, laboratory analysis, general safety, and electrical training.
Vaughn describes himself as a “versatile employee with over twenty-one years of experience in various fields within government, (who) is eager to pursue a career to help provide a welcoming environment in our city, which would attract residents and businesses to invest in Ringgold.”