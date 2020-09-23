Ringgold’s Haunted Depot, the city’s popular Halloween event for 13 years, has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
“With the pandemic requirements communities producing public events must follow, the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) board of directors reviewed the three main activities featured at the annual event — the Haunted Depot, the Ghost Tour and the Hayride,” said Randall Franks, DDA chairman. “All of the activities require groups of people to be very close together while participating, so the board members concluded the best course was not to produce this year’s event for the health and safety of our guests and volunteers.
“This is a disappointment to all of us,” Franks said. “We look forward and plan months ahead to entertain the thousands who come to Ringgold for a fright while creating a family memory. However, I know our downtown will still be dressed in its finest fall colors come October as our merchants and restaurants anxiously strive to create fun times for all the folks who visit Ringgold.”
The DDA and the Convention and Visitors Bureau co-host the Haunted Depot.
The Haunted Depot, one of the city’s most popular events, with thousands turning out for a trip through the decked-out train station, generally opens for three weekends in October.
The Haunted Depot offers Halloween-themed family-oriented entertainment for all ages by not only turning the Depot into a haunted house, but also offering live entertainment, haunted ghost rides, hay rides with a bonfire, and great food for everyone.
Getting the Depot ready for a fright is the duty of city’s Parks and Recreation, which generally spends two weeks building the haunted house inside the Depot, and even begins the design process months prior to the build.
Sponsorships from local businesses play a huge role in bringing the event to life each year.
While the Haunted Depot offers plenty of spooky fun, the purpose of the event is to raise funds for the DDA in order to assist in making improvements throughout the community.