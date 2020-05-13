Ringgold’s city pool isn’t likely to open until the second week in June, officials say. But even then, only for private parties as a test run for opening to the public, hopefully a short time thereafter.
The pool generally opens on Memorial Day, which is May 25 this year. But that is being delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a public health state of emergency until June 12. The governor has also issued an order requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians (65 years and older) to continue to shelter in place through June 12.
City Manager Dan Wright, during the council’s May 11 meeting, said local officials are looking at a number of measures for opening the pool, officially known as Martha Denton Pool, for private parties, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health department. While discussions are ongoing, those measures, Wright said, could include:
- Limiting the number of people at the pool.
- Sanitizing handles and seats in the restrooms between each lifeguard shift.
- Opening only during the daytime and taking advantage of the “sun’s natural ability to disinfect,” Wright said.
- Allowing an hour between each party to conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting.
- Prohibiting outside food to be delivered unless “delivered by one of our local restaurants that we have confidence in,” Wright said. However, a party could, for example, bring a birthday cake, he said.
- Spacing loungers for social distancing.
- Requiring the window clerk collecting money to be properly shielded.
Once the pool opens to the general public, pool fees such as membership passes would be pro-rated, he said.
The pool, located on Cotter Street, is currently undergoing some important renovations.
In late 2019, the city contracted for nearly $20,000 worth of flooring and plumbing work to the pool house. In February 2020, the city awarded a $158,000 bid for more renovations, including relining the 55-year-old pool and constructing steps or a ramp into the pool to aid the handicapped and disabled.
Relining the pool with an epoxy coating will add 20 years to the life of the pool, officials say.
Progress on the renovations, Wright said, has been hampered by lots of rain, plus equipment deliveries delayed by the coronavirus situation.
New floors in the pool house are complete. “They do look amazing,” Wright said.
Once the pool is filled with water, which the city hopes to finish by May 23, the water must be prepped and treated, Wright said. The high chlorine, he noted, will help mitigate the coronavirus. Also, permits must be worked out.
Once the pool opens to the general public, the virus safety measures used for private parties will be used for the general public. The pool generally remains open through Labor Day, which is Sept. 7 this year.