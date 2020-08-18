Organizers are gearing up for Walker County's 2020 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show.
The annual event will benefit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love and will be Monday, Sept. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center at 10052 U.S. 27, Rock Spring. Toyota of Cleveland and Wardlaw's Lucky Eye Q Barbecue are event sponsors.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said event organizers are pleased that the show, which is the Stocking Full of Love's largest fundraiser of the year, will be held but disappointed that the annual sock hop has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The day of family fun includes food vendors, games for kids and a new activity, dunk-a-cop.
Show categories include Top 5 Street Rods, Top 5 Street Machines, Top 3 Original 50’s, Top 3 Original 60’s, Top 3 Original 70’s, Top 3 Original 80’s, Top Original 90’s and up, Top Original 49 and back, Top Modified Truck, Top 4x4 Truck, Top Foreign and Rattiest Rod.
Special awards include Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best Club Participation and Top 2 Motorcycle.
Show registration will be from 8-11:30 a.m.
For more information visit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love's Facebook page, call 706-638-1909 extension 1276, or email stockingfulloflove@gmail.com.